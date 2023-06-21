Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.