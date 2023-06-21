Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $374,310 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $4,558,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

