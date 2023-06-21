Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $374,310 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $4,558,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

