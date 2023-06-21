Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sarah Blanchard Sells 3,426 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $36,486.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,173,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 25th, Sarah Blanchard sold 36,543 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $353,736.24.

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,719. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Udemy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Udemy by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 831,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 592,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

