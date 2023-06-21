TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRX. TheStreet lowered shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
