TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRX. TheStreet lowered shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

