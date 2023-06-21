Trumpcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.54 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $2.54 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

