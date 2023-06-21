Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,280,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
