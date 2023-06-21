Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,280,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

