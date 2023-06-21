Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Shares Up 0.6%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.
