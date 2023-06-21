Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 4.9%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 276,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 297,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).
Tlou Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.17.
Tlou Energy Company Profile
Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Further Reading
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.