Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises approximately 2.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Tidewater worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $109,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 369,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

