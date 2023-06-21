Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 2% Higher

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.70 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Approximately 1,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.62. The company has a market cap of £37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,550.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.