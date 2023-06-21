Thomas Murray Fyles Buys 5,000 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Murray Fyles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

