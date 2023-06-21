Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $529.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

