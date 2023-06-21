The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. 1,460,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

