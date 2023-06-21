The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Toro Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Toro by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,410.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,391. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Toro

(Get Rating

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.