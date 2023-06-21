The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RTLPO remained flat at $20.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
