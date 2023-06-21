The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

