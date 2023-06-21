The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

