The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,648. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.67. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

