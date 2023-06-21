Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $172.62. 264,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,285. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

