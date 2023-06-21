TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.69 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $121.79 million and $4.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,839,222 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,503,737 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

