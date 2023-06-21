Terra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39.80 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Terra has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $184.49 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 297,627,141 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

