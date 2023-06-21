Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.75

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.75 and last traded at C$24.92, with a volume of 72061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Tecsys Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of C$365.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.84.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

