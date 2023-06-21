Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

