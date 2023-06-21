Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.45. 1,851,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $247.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.93.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

