Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.00. 43,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.08 and its 200-day moving average is $353.33. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

