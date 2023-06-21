Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.63. 57,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,798. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $517.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

