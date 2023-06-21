Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

