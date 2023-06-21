Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. 269,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,316. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.