Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.06. 1,221,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

