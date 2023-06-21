Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 802 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentex Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,192. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

