Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teleflex by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX traded down $11.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

