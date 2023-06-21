Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,968,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,857,793. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 489.04, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

