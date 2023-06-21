Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after buying an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. 478,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.