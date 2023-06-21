TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Decreased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TC Energy by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

