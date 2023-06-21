Tangible Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $134.44 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $134.44 million and $27,353.13 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00014585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.00006423 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,921.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars.

