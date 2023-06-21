Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.