Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
