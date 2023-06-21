Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

