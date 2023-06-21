Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.4 %

SUN opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.33. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

