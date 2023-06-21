Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 264 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

