Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $17.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $850.85. 754,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $707.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.32. The stock has a market cap of $351.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

