Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,759. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.79 and a 200-day moving average of $250.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

