Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

CL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,971. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.