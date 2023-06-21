Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 885.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 569,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

