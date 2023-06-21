StockNews.com Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

