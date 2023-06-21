StockNews.com Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 721,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

