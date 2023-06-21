StockNews.com Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.