StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.56 on Friday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

