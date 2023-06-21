StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.4 %

RMCF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

