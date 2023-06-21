StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE CLB opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

