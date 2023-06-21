StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

